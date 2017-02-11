Millennials visit Japan

Staff Reporter

5 students from Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan visited Tokyo, Japan through a partnership with Sakura Science Project Program 2017 says a press release. 05 Millennials along with their Chaperone Ms. Fauzia Khan Executive Manager at Roots Millennium Schools, Islamabad visited Japan on a Science Study Tour as part of the Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan H.E. Farrukh Amil’s efforts to bring students from a diverse background particularly those on scholarships from small towns and from financially-challenged homes.

This was the first-time young students from Pakistan participated in this Science Tour to Japan.