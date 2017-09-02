Military personnel clear most of City of rainwater but heavy clouds threaten to dampen Eid

Staff Reporter

A day after raging downpours wreaked havoc in Karachi, the civil administration, with the help of the Pakistan Army and paramilitary soldiers, have managed to clear many areas of the metropolis affected by torrential rains.

However, there were light showers in some parts of the city on Friday too including Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, North Karachi and Paposh Nagar and more rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday, the first and second days of Eidul Azha.

Overall, 135mm rainfall has been recorded across the metropolis in the last two days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Despite the efforts to drain the water, some areas in the city are still submerged and motorists are stuck in massive traffic jams on Rashid Minhas Road and other major thoroughfares.

The roads and streets of the North Nazimabad and Lyari neighbourhoods remain inundated and rainwater has started flooding homes in Surjani Town.

Besides, the market for Eid’s sacrificial animals near Super Highway has also been badly affected by the downpour.

“Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh teams with de-watering equipment are busy round the clock to assist civil administration in clearing of areas affected by rain,” military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Delving into the details of the progress, it said Liaqatabad No 10, Gharibabad underpass, Kabili Town Block 5, Petrol Pump Chorangi, Nauras Chorangi, Old Golimar Chorangi, Nagin Chowrangi and Power House Chorangi areas were cleared.

The communiqué further said the Aurangi and Gujjar Nullah were being regulated while de-watering was in progress at Ayesha Manzil, Nazimabad Underpass, Golimar Chorangi, North Karachi UC 13, Landikotal and Saadi Town areas.