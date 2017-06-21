Military operations will make Pakistan ‘citadel of peace’: President

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has expressed confidence that operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad would yield positive results soon to make Pakistan a citadel of peace.

He was addressing the 17th convocation of the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad Wednesday morning.

The president said challenges facing the country multiplied mainly because of extremism and terrorism but the nation and state institutions emerged victorious in fighting the war of survival.

He said the government and state institutions are courageously implementing the National Action Plan and have taught a bitter lesson to the enemy.

Hussain said Pakistan came into being to play a positive and constructive role for regional and global peace and stability.

He said internally the objective for creation of the state was to portray to the world a model of a welfare state where citizens could live with dignity and honour.

He said there have been impediments in realisation of these cherished objectives but the country has moved forward.

The president referred to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and said this, together with One Belt, One Road project, would give a new strategic dimension to the regional and global scenario.

He said a new strategic doctrine would emerge and hoped that institutions like NDU would be taking stock of the emerging changes.

The president said the participation of friendly countries in the war and security course will further help promote Pakistan’s relations with them.

Recognising the role being played by NDU as a think tank , Hussain expressed confidence that the institution will further improve its performance in the days to come.

Earlier, the president gave away certificates to the participants of the course.

Speaking on the occasion, NDU President Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar said one hundred and fifty nine participants, including twenty six from friendly countries, attended the course.

Originally Published By INP