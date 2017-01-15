Changezi Sandhu

Lahore

In the aftermath of the APS tragedy on December 16, 2014, seismic strategic points were devised under the National Action Plan to live up with the notorious challenge of terrorism. For rapid justice in the cases of terrorists, special and extra-ordinary powers were given to the Army. For that cause, 21st Amendment of the Constitution and Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2015 were modified and promulgated by Parliament on June 6, 2015.

Some vested interests vehemently opposed the establishment of military courts. But civil society and majority of political parties appreciated the constitutional modifications, space and flexibility according to the exponential social, political and in-surgical changes.

Military courts were established for two years and now their tenure stands completed. Still there has a lot to be done as terrorism has not yet been fully rooted out. Therefore, there is a need of its extension. Unfortunately some forces, that were in favour at the time when law was brought in, now came out in opposition of it.

Government must not waste time listening voices from different quarters to decide future status of the courts. Extension should be given to these courts as early as possible as it is a matter of Pakistan and its people who have been sacrificing their blood and wealth in the name of war-on-terror. Last but not least, extension and the status of the special military powers and courts are neither be politicized nor government accept pressure of demonstrations by any party against the extension. It is the right time to take decision in the interest of the land and public by giving extension to military courts.