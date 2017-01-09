Military courts stop functioning on expiry of mandated period: ISPR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The military’s media wing on Sunday announced that “the military courts have ceased to function on expiry of mandated period”.

The military courts were established through constitutional amendment following the attack on Army Public School in Peshawar.

According to a statement issued by ISPR, “special constitutional arrangements were made to effectively check the terrorists and terrorism”.

“Routine judicial system was under stress wherein judicial setups and judges were also subjected to act of terrorism,” the statement read.

During the period of its validity, 274 cases were referred to Military Courts, said ISPR, adding that “out of these 161 were awarded death penalty (12 executed) and 113 were awarded imprisonment of varying duration.”

“The disposal through military courts has yielded positive effects towards reduction in terrorists’ activities,” it said.