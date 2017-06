ISLAMABAD

An earthquake of mild intensity with magnitude of 2.1 on Sunday hit Quetta, Balochistan.The epicenter of the earthquake was 15 kilo meter North East of Quetta while the depth was also 15 kilo meter beneath the earth which jolts Quetta and adjoining areas, Met office reported. Mild jolts and voice of window pans created panic among people. No life or land losses were reported but the intensity of the earthquake forced frenzied locals out of their homes.—APP