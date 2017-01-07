Mikel leaves Chelsea for China

London

Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi announced on Friday he is leaving English Premier League leaders Chelsea to join Chinese side Tianjin TEDA.

He is the latest star to head to the Chinese Super League, after the high-profile signings of Chelsea team-mate Oscar by Shanghai SIPG and Carlos Tevez by Shanghai Shenhua in recent weeks.

Midfielder Mikel has not featured at all for Chelsea under manager Antonio Conte, who took over in July.

“After 10 years, 374 appearances and 11 trophies, it is time for me to say goodbye,” Mikel said in a letter posted on his Twitter account.

“I haven’t featured as much this season as I would have liked, and at 29 I still have many years in the game ahead of me. With this in mind, I feel now is the time to seek a new challenge.

“I’m delighted to be joining Tianjin TEDA FC in China, at a time that the Chinese Super League is really taking off.

“I look forward to helping Tianjin TEDA FC continue to grow both on and off the pitch in the next few years.”

In his farewell letter, Mikel reflected on his career at the Blues.

“I joined Chelsea as a 19-year-old kid from the Norwegian Premier League, making my debut in the Community Shield,” he said.

“I say goodbye as a champion of England, a champion of Europe and proud captain of my national team.”

Mikel gave no details about the contract he has signed.—AFP