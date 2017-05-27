Mideast imbroglio nearing political solution

Syed Hameed Shaheen Shah

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Ambassador to United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi has expressed her confidence that the oldest dispute of Palestine is nearing some diplomatic and political solution as President of United States of America made both parties – Palestine and Israel – sit together and talk frankly. Commenting on recent visit of President Donald J. Trump to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Palestine and Israel the Pakistan Ambassador welcome the outcome of this tour and said that President Trump’s visit has further paved the for a peaceful, negotiated settlement of Palestine-Israel conflict. It seems that President Trump is genuinely interested in bringing durable peace back to Middle East and its beneficial dividends to the whole Arab world.

Ambassador Lodhi was talking to this scribe in English Daily Pakistan Observer here on telephone from his New York Office this afternoon suggesting that Pakistan should play a sagacious pro-Palestine role as at present there is no strong spokesperson of the poor Palestinians camped at different under-the-sky camps. She hopes that Israel would demonstrate patience in reaching out to the pacific solution to the Palestine issue.

Asked what was the basis of her optimism on Palestine solution Ambassador Lodhi said that it was for the first time both parties sat together facing each under the statesmanship of President Donald J Trump. The eyes of the whole world were focused at that very moment on that historic sitting and expectant outcome. President Trump vowed to solve the Palestine issue as reported by the American media. US President, she said, is the only hope to remove this Middle East peace snag in a wise way.

To a question Dr Lodhi said that in the forthcoming annual session of the General Assembly in September the dispute of Kashmir would be raised by the Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif who is genuinely interested in inducting lasting peace in Southern Asia. His policy is to nourish friendly ties with all the neighboring countries including India. Pakistan wanted to settle all outstanding issues with India via dialogue, he added.

Answering a query Ambassador Dr Lodhi said that the role of People’s Republic of China in the development of Pakistan and in the regional peace is exemplary.