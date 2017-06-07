Mideast diplomatic rift echoes in NA

Opposition seeks govt stance

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The recent Middle East diplomatic rift which saw six countries cutting off relations with Qatar echoed in the National Assembly on Tuesday with opposition leaders demanding of the government to present its stance on the matter.

The opposition has been boycotting the session of lower house since last week for not allowing live coverage of their speeches but before staging the walk out on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on a point of order, raised the matter of the rift, lamenting that the Foreign Ministry appeared confused at a time when severe crisis appeared to be developing in the region.

We don’t want and cannot afford strained relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran, Qureshi cautioned.

Touching on the matter of the Saudi military alliance, of which Pakistan is also a part, Qureshi said, “Initially, it was said that the coalition was being made against terrorism but Iran was kept out and now Qatar was set aside on the pretext of supporting terrorists.”

“The Foreign Office has not cleared its position as yet,” he pointed out, adding that in his view, the entire region is moving towards instability. He said the government should present its stance on the Middle Eastern crisis.

Qureshi said the people are taking more interest in proceeding of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Sharif family and photo leakage of the prime minister’s son, Hussain Nawaz rather than budget.

Treasury members interrupted the speech when Qureshi began discussing the Sharif family, but Speaker Ayaz Sadiq ruled and said that any issue could be addressed during the budget session.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah feared if the situation in the Middle East worsened, it would have repercussions for Pakistan. “The Muslim world has been facing unrest. Can’t Pakistan summon an emergency session of the Conference of Islamic Countries (OIC)?” he asked.

Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain stood up to respond to the points of the opposition but he did not make any comment on the Middle East situation. He, said Pakistan is making economic strides and the opposition should not tread the path of the enemies who are hatching conspiracies to disrupt the forward march of the country. He rather asked the opposition to take part in the budget debate and he assured them that their genuine proposals will be accomodated.