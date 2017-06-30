Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Microsoft Pakistan, has recently organized its CSR campaign named ‘Microsoft Pakistan Partners Ecosystem CSR Outreach’ with the commitment of facilitating the needs of people in all communities.

The motive behind Microsoft Philanthropies is to invest the strongest assets to drive greater inclusion and empowerment of people not having access to technology and the opportunities it offers and enables. Mr. Shahzad Khan – Country Head the employment forums are robust platforms which can enable revolutionary enrichments in the society, by empowering the youth, to find effective solutions for the various challenges faced by the society. Microsoft also aims to connect the Microsoft Solution partners with the NGOs/INGO’s, Private Academia and Donors, ultimately benefiting all segments by aligning each other efforts. In this wonderful initiative, around About 40 NGOs, 40+ Partners and 10 Private Academia gathered to explore the future possibilities.

Rozgar.work is a pioneering‘ Employability and Entrepreneurship Portal’ by Microsoft, launched in collaboration with ‘World Vision’, aimed at providing Pakistani job-seekers with end-to-end career guidance, up skilling, job-matching and mentorship, Mr. Rizwan Ulhaq from Worldvision International Pakistan expressed his opinion about Microsoft Solutions and Worldvision’s collaboration on employability portal and enabling youth for national development and next steps.

Ms. Laura Sheridan –at United Nations Developmental Program (UNDP) participated in the event and stated: “We are really excited to be a part of this wonderful and pioneering initiative with Microsoft. UNDP is the UN’s global development network, an organization advocating for change and connecting countries to knowledge, experience and resources to help people build a better life”.