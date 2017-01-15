Microbiology Dept win Sports Gala trophy

Swabi

Department of Microbiology clinched the overall trophy of the 4th University of Swabi Sports Gala-2017 amidst great fun and enthusiasm on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor University of Swabi Prof. Dr. Noor Jehan was the chief guest on this occasion wherein both male and female players from all departments enthusiastically participated.

Former international gold medalist athlete Iltaf Hussain, members of the faculties, a good number of male and female students and spectators were there to enjoy.

The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Naseer of Geology department, followed by the arrival of the University flag carried by male and female wearing colourful costumes depicting the actual tradition of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Soon after the arrival of the University flag, smart contingents of various departments presented the March Past as the marcher got a full round in front of the jam-packed spectators fence on the tone of a stunning police band, followed by the National Anthem. VC Pro. Dr. Noor Jehan declared the Sports Gala-2017 open.

Noor Taj Khan got oath on behalf of the players. There was great thrill witnessed during the female musical chair won by Saina Gul of Management Sciences and Shaista Khan of Micro-Biology got second prize while Naila of Micro-Biology got third position respectively. In the 60m boys races Tariq Aziz of Geology got first position, followed by Zohaib Khan of Micro-Biology. The 60m staff race won by Management Science and Geology Department remained at second.

It was a funny Chati (pot) race carried by the female students and surprisingly Naila and Shama of Micro-Biology carried the Chati (mud made pot) untouched for 60m on their heads and won the position. It was great fun and the female students’ carries their respective Chati (Garra) untouched at the finishing line.

Hadia Khan of Agriculture Department got second position, followed by Khulud of Zoology Deptt.

In the male thrilling Sake Race Noor Taj Khan of Geology Department won first position, followed by Muhammad Ishaq of Geology Department and Naseer of Geology got third position respectively. The four-Leg Races also enthralled the sitting spectators with great enthusiasm witnessed.

Speaking on this occasion, Professor Dr. Noor Jehan lauded the efforts of the organizing committee for involving both male and female students in various games comprising Table Tennis, Badminton, Volleyball, Football, Cricket, Handball, Netball, chess and athletics.

She said the management of the University is keen to having sports activities for both male and female students. She said the University has allocated Rs. 1 million for the sports initially but now the grand has been increased to Rs. 3 million and from next year Rs. 6 million will be allocated so that to involve maximum students and students of all the affiliated colleges of male and female in health sports activities.

Dr. Noor Jehan disclosed that a modern day gymnasium is nearing to completion which would be equipped with all facilities for indoor Games for both male and female. She said work on the new campus of the University of Swabi is underway wherein work on developing of playing fields is also in progress.—APP