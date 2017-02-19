Micro census fieldwork for polio immunization completed

Nausheharo Feroze

Field work of Micro Census with the objective of redesigning of micro plan for immunization of children against the polio disease has been completed throughout the district.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the District Officer N- STOP and In-Charge Micro Sensus Dr Lubna informed that field work was being initiated on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, Dr Waseem Ali in which data had been collected regarding the number of children under five years of age, parents and the houses.

Dr Lubna told that the collected data would be used for ensuring immunization of children against polio and other deadly diseases throughout the district. The health department, National-STOP Polio programme and PEO of World Health Organization have extended full cooperation for the campaign, she added.

Dr Lubna further elaborated the 18 new polio teams and 5 in-charges had been added to improve functioning of the anti polio teams. She said that nearly 68 union councils of the district would be covered during anti polio drive so that work of polio teams could be expedited to achieve the set target of immunization.

The Sukkur district administration of Ghotki on Saturday finalized arrangements for successful holding of four days anti-polio campaign, which would commence from Feb 27 in the district.

The arrangements were finalised during a high-level meeting of Polio Eradication Committee (PEC) presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Syed Aijaz Shah.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to utilize all their energies so that no child could be left out of polio vaccination. The meeting was informed about the past experience and future plan of anti polio campaigns besides provision of facilities to the vaccinators.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that all the stakeholders of society have to perform their effective role to get rid of the crippling disease of polio.—APP