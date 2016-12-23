Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Micro Biology should be included as subject in all the Colleges and Universities with classes of BS level and Microbiology to be made subject in the FPSC competition examination.

These demands were raised at the end of two days national Micro Biology Conference held here at Abbottabad University of Science & Technology. Conference was attended by more then 530 scholars, researchers and scientist from 55 universities of the country where beside the groups discussions, paper were presented along with question answer session held in all the sessions.

The research paper presented by the team of Dada Bai University about the cheap and quickest treatment of Hepatitis ‘C” was appreciated by the judges and participants and like on, different presentations about the health care were also discussed by the researchers and scientists.

Vice Chancellor of AUST Professor Dr.Iftikhar Ahmed told that AUST will organize an International Conference of Microbiology in next year.