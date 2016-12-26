MHUs provide health cover to 2.6m people in six districts

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Mobile Health Units (MHUs) played an effective role in providing quality healthcare services to people of remote and far flung areas.

This was stated by the Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the MHUs. He said these MHUs had so far provided free medical treatment and diagnostic facilities to 2.6 million people in six districts.

It was informed that presently six MHUs were providing medical treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Mianwali districts. These MHUs were equipped with Laboratory, X-ray, Ultrasound, ECG and gynea tests facilities.

The minister said the government was committed to provide quality healthcare services to people of Punjab and more MHUs would be provided to other districts very soon, he maintained.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, DG Health Dr. Mukhtar Husain Syed, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Asim Altaf, MD Medi Urge Ch. Manzor Ahmed, Dr. Shamshad Qureshi and others attended the meeting.