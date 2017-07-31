MHNP attracting people due to its beauty, pleasant weather

Staff Reporter

Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) is attracting large number of people in monsoon due to its majestic beauty and pleasant weather. The MHNP, enriched with flora and fauna, exhibits the green character of the capital city, which makes it unique among the different capitals of the world.

The park spreads over 31,142 acres and have a habitat to around 600 plant species, 250 bird varieties, 38 mammals and 13 species of reptiles.

Talking to media, senior official of the CDA Environment Wing said, the capital’s civic agency has recently launched a comprehensive drive for cleanliness of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) in collaboration with the civil society, students and environmentalists. The control of the protected MHNP that spreads over an area of 31,142 acres will continue to rest with the Capital Development of Authority (CDA) and will not be devolved to the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation, he added.

He said the civic body will continue to manage the park’s affairs through its Environment Protection Cell. He said the Environment Wing to making all out efforts for conservation of the national park and up-gradation of the walking and hiking tracks.

He said that thousands of the people from different walks’ of life daily visited the national park area to enjoy the natural environment and healthy recreational facilities.

For the cleanliness drive, various activities have been planned to raise awareness about protecting the natural beauty of Islamabad.