WHO, mhGAP to bridge treatment gap in mental disorders

Islamabad

Implementation of WHO Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP) provides an evidence-based solution to bridge the existing huge treatment gap in mental, neurological and substance use disorders in Pakistan.

This was the consensus achieved during a two-day planning for implementation of WHO Mental Health Gap Action Plan (mhGAP) in four selected districts of Pakistan namely Hyderabad in Sindh, Quetta in Balochistan, Rawalpindi in the Punjab and Peshawar in KPK.

Following the Training of Trainers (TOTs) held in December 2016, the Ministry of National health Services, Regulation and Coordination supported by WHO Collaborating Center for Mental Health, located in the Institute of Psychiatry (IOP) Rawalpindi and WHO Country Office Pakistan organized this planning exercise. —APP