Mexico village farewells dead from fireworks blast

San Isidro, Mexico

Screams and tears burst forth in this Mexican village on Wednesday when small white coffins arrived for the bodies of nearly a dozen children killed in an accidental fireworks warehouse explosion two days before.

In all, 14 people died in San Isidro, in the central state of Puebla, on Monday night. Eleven of them were children.

The tragedy occurred five months after blasts in a fireworks market near Mexico City killed 42 people, highlighting the dangers of stocked pyrotechnics in the country, where families often poorly store explosives used to mark religious festivals.

The national civil protection service said after the latest deaths that new safety regulations would soon be introduced, though no ban was envisaged.

“We know a ban would affect thousands of families. We are not thinking of stopping this activity,” the head of the service, Luis Felipe Puente, told reporters.—APP