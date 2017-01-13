Mexico says won’t fund for border wall

Mexico City

President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday again rejected Donald Trump´s demand that Mexico pay for a wall along the border, but he vowed to seek good relations with the US president-elect.

Hours after Trump repeated his warnings against Mexico during a press conference, Pena Nieto said his government will seek “open and complete negotiations” with the next US government.

“Everything that defines our bilateral relations is on the table, including security, migration and trade,” he told an annual meeting of Mexican ambassadors at the National Palace.

“At no time will we accept anything that goes against our dignity as a country and our dignity as Mexicans,” he said.—AFP