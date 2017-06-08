Mexico prison riot kills 4, injures 6

Victoria

At least four people have been killed during a prison riot in the Mexican city of Victoria, officials say. Officials said on Wednesday that six others had also been wounded in the Tuesday riot in the drug gang-ravaged state of Tamaulipas.

“Those numbers are preliminary because the operation continues, there are still state police inside the prison inspecting the dormitories,” said the state’s spokesman for security issues, Luis Alberto Rodriguez.

He said prison officials had observed “rising tensions” between opposing gangs in the detention facility over recent days and had information that they were smuggling in weapons.

He further said that two high-caliber weapons and a regular firearm had been found after inspection. “An intervention was planned which consisted in bringing state police into the prison and having federals support from the outside.—Agencies