Metropolis beautification top priority: Khattak

Rs400m being spent on drainage, sewerage system

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has declared the progress and beautification of the provincial metropolis was the top priority of his government. There would be no compromise on timely and quality completion of the developmental schemes. He revealed that three mega drainages schemes costing Rs.400 million approximately were being completed that would improve the drainage and sewerage system considerably. All the rusted water pipes have been replaced and serious efforts were being made to make the drinking water in the city healthy and free of contamination. He strictly directed the concerned authorities to further improve the hygiene and water supply situation in the city. The concerned MPAs must be on board in the whole process.

He was chairing a meeting about water supply and sanitation schemes in the provincial capital at CM House Peshawar that was also attended by Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, focal person Peshawar Mega projects, Mian Khaleeq-urRehman Advisor to CM on Planning & Development, Secretary LG&RD, high ups of WSSP, MSP and other municipal bodies. The authorities concerned apprised the Chief Minister of the advancements in the new and ongoing developmental schemes.

Pervez Khattak while taking notice of delay in early completion of hygiene and water supply schemes in certain parts of the city asked the secretary local government to visit and inspect these schemes and ensure its completion by himself. Similarly he asked for awarding severe punishment to the contractors who did not meet the deadline of project completions and hence to find them heavily in order to avoid their delay tactics in future and ensure early redressal of public complaints in this regard.

The Chief Minister was told that though the drainage system was becoming acute issue in Peshawar in the past due to ill planning of the previous regimes but vivid improvement was being recorded in the sewerage and hygiene situation in the city due to concrete steps of the provincial government.