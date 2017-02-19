Fatima Hasan Zaidi

Rawalpindi

People from all walks of life daily travel by metro bus with a limited budget set up in their mind to spend in a particular day. These days metro ticket vendors have implemented a new strategy by forcing people to get a metro bus card.

This strategy is not a good one to play with the citizens and lure them by words like “Dressed up so well what’s the issue in getting a card of Rs 130 topped up for 70 and just 200 is to be paid.” It is not necessary that a person dressed up well may have a pretty rich wallet. I wonder if the government has instructed the vendors to adopt this technique.