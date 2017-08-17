METRO opens in Bahria Town

Salim Ahmed

METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan opened its door for customers to its second freshly Store located at Bahria Town Lahore after the success of the first store in Allama Iqbal Town Lahore few months earlier.

The store was inaugurated by Mr. Marek Minkiewicz, Managing Director, METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan, in a grand ceremony attended by people from all walks of life.

The customers present appreciated the FRESHLY assortment, price, quality of the products, and in particular the freshness of available Meat items, Fruits, and the Vegetables, that has been a trademark of METRO Cash & Carry stores in Pakistan.

Expressing his thoughts at the grand opening, Mr. Marek Minkiewicz, Managing Director, METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan, said “Continuing with the tradition of bringing innovation and setting up Modern Retail in Pakistan, METRO Cash & Carry has launched FRESHLY as a Retail Franchise concept. Equipped with wealth of experience, knowledge, and global best practices, METRO Cash & Carry would provide an opportunity to entrepreneurs and traders to modernize the retail outlets, resulting in the customers ultimately benefitting from wide range of products and services with quality endorsed by METRO Cash & Carry.”