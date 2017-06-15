Metro bus track from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport posing environment threat

More than 1,000 trees to be chopped down for road construction

Zubair Qureshi

At a time when the government conducted public hearing on the Metro bus track from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport, the National Highways Authority (NHA) has already begun constructing tracks for the project without mandatory approval from the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA). This was highlighted during the hearing and participants questioned the legitimacy of the public hearing, which though is mandatory in the act, as an NOC has already been granted.

Describing the hearing as eyewash, they argued that work on the track began in violation the Environment Protection Act. Section 12 of the act states that developers are bound to file an environment impact assessment report before beginning any mega development project. The report is necessary to assess the likely damage to the environment before the Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) approves the project. The public hearing, which is also mandatory according to the act, was arranged by Pak-EPA. Representatives from the National Highway Authority (NHA), the executing body of the project, responded to the concerns raised by the environmentalists and affected residents. The metro bus service track is being developed at a cost of Rs16 billion, and is expected to be complete by August 14, when the new airport becomes operational.

The project will destroy nearly 1,000 shisham, jacaranda, fiddlewood, citrus and amaltas trees and will cost wild boars, jackals, foxes, rats, hares, porcupines, cheeked bulbuls, cuckoos, sparrows and several reptiles their natural habitats. Civil society representative Jamil Bhatti asked what was the use of the public hearing, when Pak-EPA has already been issued a no objection certificate?” Munir Ahmed, a development communication consultant and an environmentalist who is also from the civil society, demanded punitive action for starting work on the project without environmental clearance.

Pak-EPA Director General Farzana Altaf Shah told the hearing that approval to widen Kashmir Highway was issued when environmental clearance for the new airport was given in 2009.

“This public hearing is being called after NHA changed the design of the new lanes seven kilometres from Peshawar Mor. Pak-EPA a fresh EIA from the NHA to assess damage to the environment from the new changes in the design,” she said. Numerous suggestions poured in, from utilising the already widened Kashmir Highway for bus lanes to abolishing the project.

NHA General Manager Design Asim Amin urged the participants to consider the long term positive aspects of the projects. “All options were considered. Developing [the metro bus service] is the best solution to provide cheap transportation services to the masses. The project has long term economic benefits besides ease of travel for the common man, especially for those who will be working at the new airport once it becomes operational,” Mr Amin said, arguing that all airports around the world were connected with efficient transport systems. However, participants maintained that the public hearing was too late when the environment had already been damaged and the Rs16bn project was too expensive for a project that is not a priority.