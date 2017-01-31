Metro Bus: An important facility

Fakeha Faiz

Via Email

The need of an efficient, cost-effective and decent transport system cannot be undermined in any country. A good transport system improves livelihood, increases productivity and is eco-friendly. Besides, it provides easy opportunity of movement to all, including elderly and women, who otherwise suffer a lot of inconvenience while travelling in overcrowded and creaky buses and wagons.

Pakistan, unfortunately, lags behind in providing good transport service to its people. Travelling through public buses and vans remains a taxing and gruelling exercise for most people. Decrepit, inefficient and poorly maintained transport system takes a heavy toll on commuters’ physical and psychological health.

But to the people of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Lahore {and now Multan!} the Metro Bus System has provided much-needed relief. Government can be credited for providing this service to the masses, which is not only an affordable and decent mode of transport, but also laced with modern facilities. People from all segments of society can travel with ease and comfort. Moreover, the buses have reduced traffic density to a great extent and are efficient in all ways, which make them environment-friendly.

But it is regrettable that despite providing a safe and respectable transport facility to the public, the government is at the receiving end of a slew of criticism from opposition and some media segments. Many have called it a luxury in a country where health and education sectors are in a shambles, while others have simply ridiculed by calling it “Jangla Bus”. The naysayers shouldn’t play politics with the project of public good, as the Metro Bus System provides excellent transport facility besides inculcating ethics and civility in the Pakistani people.