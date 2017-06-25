Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the onset of monsoon in Pakistan during the coming week. According to a press release, monsoon which is presently giving rains over central parts of India is heading towards Pakistan. Rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls and strong gusty winds at a number of places in Punjab, Islamabad, KP, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir have been expected during Monday to Friday.
There is also a forecast of rain and thundershowers with strong gusty winds at scattered places in Lower Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during Wednesday to Saturday.
Spokesman of Met office further informed that rain/thundershowers are also expected at scattered places in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper KP, & Kashmir during Eid holidays from Monday to Wednesday.—INP
Met office predicts monsoon onset in coming week
