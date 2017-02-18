Merkel to meet IMF chief in Berlin

Frankfurt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Berlin on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said. While the spokeswoman called the Merkel-Lagarde talks “a discussion on general themes,” the meetings come amid wrangling over the latest review of Greece’s 86-billion-euro ($92 billion) bailout programme, in which the Commission and the IMF are two key actors. There will be “no public communication” about the content of the meeting, the spokeswoman said Friday.—AFP

