Merkel ignores Modi’s handshake gesture

Berlin

In what seems to be a repeat of 2015 incident, German Chancellor Angela Merkel “royally” ignored Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt at shaking hands after conclusion of a joint press conference in Berlin.

Interestingly, a similar scene was witnessed in April 2015, during Modi’s first official visit to Germany, a moment that sparked a huge online debate at the time with many questioning if the Indian PM had been “snubbed”.

In a recent video, as Modi extended his hand, Merkel seemed to be leading Modi towards a spot in front of the flags of the two countries and that of the European Union.

Gaurav Pandhi, who is incharge of digital communications for the Congress according to his Twitter handle, shared a side-by-side video of the two incidents.

Modi visited Germany as part of his four-nation tour, with the countries being Spain, Russia and France. During his trip to Germany, issues such as terrorism, climate change and free trade were discussed.—INP