Mercy petition of Jadhav

IMMEDIATELY after arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistani security agencies in March 2016, he revealed, “His goal was to disrupt development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with Gwadar port as a special target.” In his new confessional statement, issued in a video form on June 22, 2017, Jadhav almost repeated and re-confirmed his earlier statements of causing espionage, extremism and terrorism in Pakistan. In the new video, he can be clearly heard saying, “Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) sponsored various terrorist activities in Pakistan in order to disrupt economic activities linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and foment socio-political disturbance and strife in Balochistan and Karachi.”

Jadhav said that, a man Anil Kumar is key person of RAW, who ‘sponsored terrorist activities in Pakistan’. In this latest video too, Jadhav confirm that, these RAW activities ‘included encouraging sectarian violence targeting Hazara and Shia citizens, particularly those travelling between Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan on pilgrimage.’ In explaining the objectives of sponsoring these activities, RAW aimed to cause “instability or some kind of fear is set into the mindsets of the people of Pakistan” as was done through assassination of SSP, Chaudhry Aslam.

One really wonders at the confidence level of Jadhav that, after having confessed all RAW sponsored activities, he was involved, he is appealing the Pakistani Army Chief, Gen Qamar Bajwa for a mercy. In its press release, the ISPR confirmed that, “Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav, the serving Indian Naval Officer who has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage, sabotage and terrorism, has made a mercy petition to the Chief of Army Staff.” How can Pakistani nation forgive a man who has been involved in almost all terrorists activities, which took place in Pakistan and indeed, a continuing even today. Therefore, it is clear that, COAS, would never accept his mercy petition, rather Pakistani nation would like his execution as soon as possible, after completion of all legal formalities.

Jadhav also disclosed many hidden aspects of RAW’s terrorist activities in Pakistan like, ‘targeting of Frontier Works Organisation workers in Balochistan and sponsored Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks carried out by “Baloch sub-nationals” within Quetta, Turbat and various other cities of Balochistan.’ In nutshell, the terrorist activities of TTP, Baloch sub-nationalists, and MQM in Pakistan, all have been done by RAW, Anil Kumar and Jadhav.

The strategic project, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar port were the main targets of Jadhav’s terrorist network. He confessed that, “It [the attacks] to be raised to the next level so that complete disruption and complete stoppage of the CPEC between Gwadar and China is achieved.” RAW and Indian Government could better choice than Commander Jadhav, a professional of Naval warfare and he has done all these assignments perfectly as per plan, until he was arrested by Pakistani security agencies. It was a huge blow to Indian strategic plans, once this key Indian planner was arrested within Pakistani territory.

Just imagine the reaction of Indian Government that, it disowned Jadhav initially and upon award of death sentence to him by the Military Court of Pakistan Army, the Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj caution Pakistan for the consequences. In her statement, she said, “I would caution the Pakistani government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter.” She also assured the Indian parliamentarians that, Indian Government would go ‘all out’ to save the Indian spy, who has been running RAW terrorist network in Pakistan, being a serving Indian Naval officer. She declared Jadhav as the ‘son of India’ and astonishingly, said that, Kulbhushan has done nothing wrong and there is no evidence against him. Mr Subramanian Swamy, another hawk of BJP emphasized Indian Government to recognise Baluchistan as an independent country, in case Pakistan executes the Indian spy. Just a few months earlier, Indian Home Minister, Mr Rajnath Singh threatened that, Pakistan will “soon be in ten pieces” if cross-border terrorism does not come to an end. Now, what about India, should not it be divided into twenty-eight pieces, since all terrorism in Pakistan is being directly and indirectly sponsored by RAW (India).

Pakistan must approach ‘International Court of Justice’ (ICJ) and provide all the evidence, it has, to clear the interim stay, it has given over the execution of Jadhav. He was tried by the Military court through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Section 59 of the PAA and Section 3 of the Official Secret Act of 1923. As per ISPR, he was provided a defence council to fulfil the legal requirement.

It is expected that, ICJ would remain in its limits and vacate the interim stay over the execution of Jadhav on legal grounds. Pakistan understands that, India is a big market and strategic partner for US and EU and many other global actors, therefore, their lobbies are siding with India and even influencing ICJ. After rejection of mercy petition from COAS (expectedly), Jadhav can appeal to President of Pakistan, thereafter, the nation would like his execution on priority without any compromise and leniency. Government must understand that any compromise on any political or diplomatic account at this time will encourage the foreign spying networks to continue sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

