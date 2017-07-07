Mercury mission ready for ‘pizza oven’

London

The two satellites that make up the BepiColombo mission to Mercury were presented to the media on Thursday. This joint European-Japanese venture has been in development for two decades, but should finally get to the launch pad next year.

The two spacecraft will travel together to the baking world but separate on arrival to conduct their own studies. Thursday’s event was the last chance journalists would get to view the full “flight stack”, as it is called. Europe’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) and Japan’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (MMO) will shortly be unbolted from each other for some final individual testing, prior to shipment to the launch site in French Guiana. The double mission is due to get under way in the October of 2018. An Ariane rocket has been booked to carry all the equipment skyward.

Everyone will have to be patient, however. It is going to take seven years for the satellite duo to get to their destination. The gravity of the Sun pulls hard on any spacecraft travelling into the inner Solar System, and Bepi will have to fire thrusters in the reverse direction to ensure it does not overshoot the target. “Mercury is the least explored of the rocky planets, but not because it is uninteresting,” said Prof Alvaro Giménez Cañete, the director of science at the European Space Agency.

“It’s because it’s difficult. It’s difficult to get there; it’s even more difficult to work there.” Temperatures on the surface of the diminutive world go well above 400C – hot enough to melt some metals, such as tin, zinc and lead. The MPO and MMO will be looking to extend and deepen the knowledge gained at Mercury by the US space agency’s recent Messenger mission. The American probe, which ceased operations in 2015, took some 270,000 images of the planet’s surface and acquired 10 terabytes of other scientific measurements.

It provided remarkable new insights on the composition and structure of the smallest terrestrial planet, and it made the amazing discovery that, despite those high temperatures, there are shadowed craters where it is still cold enough to support water-ice.

Esa and the Japanese space agency (Jaxa) hope that the more advanced, higher-resolution technology on their satellites will be able to answer questions that Messenger could not.

Esa’s BepiColombo project scientist, Johannes Benkhoff, said: “We need to come up with new ideas. And for that reason we need to have good instrumentation and we need to do very close monitoring of the planet; and we can do that with our spacecraft that we’re sending to Mercury.” —Agencies