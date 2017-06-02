Mercury in city may drop to normal by weekend

Staff Reporter

After battling abnormal heat for the last few days, Karachiites may get some respite in the fasting month of Ramazan after Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts a drop in temperature from today (Thursday).

“The residents may experience a slight difference in weather today (Thursday)”, said PMD spokesperson Shahid Abbas.

The mercury level is expected to drop to 36°C, lowering the heat effect as winds are expected to blow South-West today, sources at PMD said.

Moreover, the decline in temperature is expected to continue till the coming weekend which may further go down to around 34°C by the weekend. Furthermore, the weather in the upper Sindh will also likely to lose its intensity in the coming days with the falling temperatures in the region.