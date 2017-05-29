Mendhar

Mendhar family protests against Army The members of a poor family from Mendhar town today staged a protest demonstration against Army for not allowing them to raise construction on their own land.

The protesters raised slogans against the Army and blocked road alleging that they are being harassed for raising construction on their own land.

The family alleged that it started construction of house on a piece of land near an army camp in Mendhar town but army personnel from camp reached there and objected to it.

They alleged that the army personnel also misbehaved them. Sensing gravity of the situation, SHO Mendhar reached the spot and pacified the protesters assuring that matter will be probed and action under law will be taken.—GK