Menace of street crime

Sahil Umrani

Karachi

Karachi, which is the largest city of Pakistan having the population of approximately 2 and half crore and a commercial hub, is on the mercy of street criminals. Expensive and precious belongings of the public are snatched by street criminals in Karachi. They commit the crime at a time when traffic is halted. Reports say more than sixty thousand people have been looted in the year 2016.

Taking out estimation, we will know that 5000 thousand people are being victimized monthly and 700 hundreds are looted weekly. Despite presence of CCTV cameras still criminals carry on their evil activities without any fear. The residents have to go to markets to errand their daily use items but they come out with their minds full of fear. I appeal to authorities to take draconian measure against such criminals.