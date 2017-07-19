Menace of ghost schools persists

DESPITE greater awareness about corruption and media proliferation, it is shocking to observe that menace of ghost schools still persists making mockery of claims about good governance and better educational management. A survey jointly conducted by Balochistan government and UNICEF revealed that over 1,500 government-run primary, middle and high schools in the province exist only on papers. Provincial Minister for Education has claimed that a departmental inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken against concerned officials.

It is good of Balochistan government to have declared education emergency and carried out verification process for identification of ghost schools. The exercise has paid dividends and afforded an opportunity to authorities concerned to prove their sincerity and commitment to the cause of education, wipe out pilferage of scarce financial resources and eliminate rampant corruption in education department. However, one fails to understand how bogus schools can exist when there is a chain of command right from area education officer to provincial minister. It is understood that all this would have been taking place with the full connivance of the staff and officers concerned. But the problem is not confined only to Education Department as there are reports that dispensaries also do not exist and medical staff/doctors never bother to attend their duties even in hospitals of Quetta and this became evident during massive blast in Civil Hospital in August last year. Similarly, many roads in the province exist on papers only yet department concerned regularly receives annual maintenance funds for them. Balochistan is coming to the centre stage of regional and global attention because of its strategic importance, Gwadar Port and CPEC. Therefore Province will have to mend its ways to ensure that benefits of these advantages do reach to common man there. As for fake schools, these also do exist in Sindh, KP, Punjab, AJK and GB and a comprehensive exercise should be carried out to identify them and followed by a prompt accountability process to punish those guilty of this crime.

