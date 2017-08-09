Down the memory lane: Show respect to national flag

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

Month of August of the calendar year is the month of Independence coming of August every year, people start making preparations to celebrate the Independence Day quite enthusiastically. Green national flag of all sizes are displayed all around on motor cycles, cars, buses, rehris and atop houses and virtually no place is seen without a national flag flying. This year it is somewhat special occasion as we are celebrating 70th Independence as a free, sovereign and independent State despite all the internal and external challenges and host if setbacks and threats to somewhat fragile democratic system .

Somehow, all these long but still short 70 years, we have not been able to educate ourselves about the real colour of the national flag which is dark green is the besides the white strip. Every time, the month of August comes, we start putting out stories on the print and electronic media and photographs saying that the people are selling and buying the national flag everywhere. But we never realize that the national flag is the symbol of our independence and sovereignty and it cannot be sold or bought by anyone. At best, the people can make and prepare or acquire the national flag from wherever it is available.

Furthermore, we display the national flag atop our houses and elsewhere to mark the Independence Day celebrations and then we forget to lower it with due respect after some days and quite unfortunately allow it to fade and turn into tatters due to weather hazards. It is high time, though 70 years in the life of a nation are not much, that we learn and observe that dark green if the real colour of the national flag, that it is is not allowed to fade and be into pieces as that amounts to showing utter disrespect to the national flag. There are laws about ensuring respect for every Tom,Dick and Harry but no law whatsoever to penalize those who are insulting and tearing down the national flag in any manner. After all when we are going to learn these basic and fundamental things as an independent and sovereign State showing due respect to the national flag?

Few days back this scribe had read somewhere that the such and such Indian film’s cast also includes Pakistani artists and as such there is no harm in its showing in our cinema houses.

On reading this, Anti-Jaal Movement of the mid-1960s during the regime of Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan in Lahore, the main film centre of Pakistan, echoed. During this movement, many leading artists of those days were arrested and put into jails. But in its wake, import of Indian film or for that matter any film featuring any Indian artist was banned. This ban was strictly followed and enforced for many years together despite repeated efforts by pro-Indian films lobby every now and then.

During the regime of country’s another military dictator General Muhammad Ziaul Haq, a Karachi-based tv producer Ghazanfar Ali ( hopefully the name is correctly remembered) had made an Urdu film “Doosra Kinara” in Dubai but it was not allowed to be shown in Pakistan. Because its cast included a US-based artist of Indian origin, Deepti Naval,

The issue was taken up and considered even at the high level of the federal cabinet. General Mujibur Rehman was then Federal Information Secretary. The federal cabinet had assigned him the important task of viewing the film and recommend whether or not it can be released and shown in the cinema houses in Pakistan despite Deepti Naval being its heroine.

But even after consideration at such high level of the federal cabinet, the film “Doosra Kinara” was not allowed to be released in the country. Somehow, quite unfortunately, for last few years pro-Indian films lobbyists have succeeded in their decades long efforts and suddenly there was influx of Indian films being smuggled/imported as foreign films and released in cinema houses across Pakistan. To the best of memory, this scribe does not remember any official notification to the effect of lifting of ban on the import and showing of Indian films in the local cinema houses.

The Indian films are being imported/smuggled into Pakistan as foreign films and publicized as Urdu films though there is no formal trade agreement between India and Pakistan and Kashmir continues to burn and bleed. Like, vegetables are being smuggled and sold in the local market quite freely and shamelessly so are Indian films are being smuggled/imported as foreign films by the vested interests. In doing so, they are forgetting India continues to be hostile towards Pakistan, resorting to water aggression and killing innocent civilians through firing in flagrant violations on the Line of Control while the Kashmiris are continuing their decades long struggle for securing birth right of self-determination, as per resolutions of the United Nations, and offering sacrifices of men, women and children in large number at the hands of the occupying Indian security forces,

This is so despite the fact that Pakistan has all along been supporting just struggle of the Kashmiris and extending moral and political support to them at all international forums. When are we going to think, act and behave as true Pakistanis over and above all other vested, petty, political and other interests ?

During 70 years, Pakistan has been ruled by four military dictators including General turned Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan, General Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan, General Muhammad Ziaul Haq and General Pervez Musharraf for varying periods totaling about more than thirty years and as such less than four decades by civilian rulers.

Of the four military dictators, latest one i.e. General Pervez Musharraf is living and the other three have expired ,over the years. General Pervez Musharraf is now trying to venture into political arena and in a recent interview is reported to have claimed that dictatorship is better than democracy.

No sensible, democratic and positive thinking person will endorse what General Pervez Musharraf has said. It is a matter of bitter record that during the four military dictators rule, the country has suffered a lot in more than one way to say the least. The great losses these military dictators have caused to Pakistan during their imposed rule will be discussed and talked about in some detail some other time , please. Suffice to say that even the worst sort of democracy is better than the supposedly best military rule.

—The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) Radio Pakistan Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]