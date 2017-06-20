Members of victorious cricket team arrive home

LAHORE: Four members of the victorious Pakistan cricket team of the Champions trophy were given hero’s welcome on their arrival at the Allama Iqbal Airport in the wee hours here on Tuesday. Player of the tournament and also winner of the Golden ball pacer Hassan Ali, fast bowler Faheem Ashraf, opening batsman Ahmad Shahzad and batsman Babar Azam were given a red carpet reception upon their arrival by the Punjab Government to acknowledge their valuable contribution in Pak team’s historic victory in the final of the champions trophy by outshining India by 180 runs. They were received by Provincial Ministers,Jahnagir Khanzda (Sports), Rana Mashood Khan (Education), Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman (Excise and Taxation), Syed Ali Gillani (Higher Education) and Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman, family members, friends and a large number of game lovers. As soon as the players stepped out of the airport lounge they were profusely garlanded and flowers petals were showered on them. The diehard crowd chanted slogans highlighting the outstanding achievement of the Pakistan cricket team and its players.

Originally Published By APP