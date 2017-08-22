Members of Sharif family fail to appear before NAB for third time

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hassan and Hussain, and daughter Maryam Nawaz failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the third time. NAB had summoned them to inquire about their offshore properties.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also failed to show up at the bureau.

The Sharifs were also to appear in NAB Lahore earlier on Sunday but did not show up. According to sources, the six-member team of NAB Lahore was waiting for Sharifs to question them over the London properties on Sunday. The team headed by NAB Lahore Director General Shehzad Saleem had summoned Nawaz, his children and his son-in-law MNA Captain (retd) Safdar by 2pm.

NAB sources on Monday said that another notice would be issued to the Sharif family members, adding that they will inform the Supreme Court in case they did not appear before them.

The law suggests that three notices be issued with a gap of 15 days for each, sources added.

Earlier, when NAB had summoned Hassan and Hussain Nawaz to file their replies pertaining to the bureau’s references against them, the brothers did not show up. Reports stated Hassan and Hussain would not appear until a verdict was passed on the review petitions submitted earlier by the family in the apex court.

NAB was conveyed the same in writing by the Sharif family legal team.

“My client Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been apprised of the notice today and instructed me to convey his inability to appear before the Combined Investigation Team as he has already filed a review petition against the judgment dated 28.07.2017,” read the letter