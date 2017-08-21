Melika Salih Beg Bosnawi dies, 72

Bosnia

Melika Salih Beg Bosnawi (72), a prominent Bosnian poet and intellectual, passed away at weekend. We express our condolences to the family and may Allah rest her spirit in peace.

BIOGRAPHY: Melika Salih Beg Bosnawi was born in Sarajevo, in 1945. She received her primary education and also graduated from the Classical Gymnasium in her hometown. She then studied Political Sciences at the Zagreb University, attending in parallel lectures in Philosophy and Comparative Literature.

She commenced her post-degree studies in Contemporary Philosophy at the Faculty of Philosophy in Sarajevo, subsequently doing a freelance research, on a French government scholarship, at the University of Nannter, and Collège de France in Paris. Her one-year scholarship was dedicated to a Master degree thesis titled “Ontology of Modern Art”, as well as to getting familiar with the fascinating work of Gaston Bachelard.

Upon her return to Sarajevo, events of public and private nature prevent her from formalising her post-degree studies.—Agencies