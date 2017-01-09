Melancholy year for Thar

Liquat Saleh

Mekhran, Balochistan

Year-2016 may be the gloomiest year in the history of Thar where dozens of people were killed by different diseases, shortage of food and lack of medical care. They were really in deep trouble. Such a situation compelled the people to commit suicide.

It is estimated that about 65 people have committed suicide and more than 200 children breathed their last during the year in question. They were underprivileged and they died miserably. In addition, the poor people were forced to involve in different kinds of crime in order to earn their livelihood. As usual, our leaders are less likely to do anything worthwhile, therefore, we see towards the Nature to bring comfort, whatever little it may be, to the life of the people of Thar during Year-2017.