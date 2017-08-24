Mehtab dissatisfied with pace of work

Renovation of Bacha Khan airport

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation, Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan while expressing dissatisfaction over pace of work on renovation and expansion of Bacha Khan International Airport (Peshawar) has strictly directed authorities of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to complete the project within stipulated period. Speaking to newsmen during his visit to Bacha Khan Airport on Wednesday, Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan said in categorical term that no delay in completion of the airport expansion project would be tolerated.

He also directed the authorities to fully ensure use to standard quality construction material in the project. Secretary Aviation, Irfan Elahi, Director General CAA, Air Marshal (Retd) Asim Suleman and other officials accompanied Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan during his visit to Peshawar airport. Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation said Peshawar airport is an important airport of the country due to its geographical location. Being a provincial metropolis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the city’s airport also serves as center of air travel for millions of passengers of FATA, he added.

Similarly, in the context of CPEC mega project, Mahtab went on to say, the role of Peshawar city and its airport is of great importance and for this purpose government wanted to make it a state of the art international airport of the country. Mahtab said it is imperative to provide proper facilities to the passengers at Peshawar airport and for this purpose government has launched the project for renovation and expansion which will complete in November 2017.

He informed that under the project a multi story car parking will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.5 billion. The parking, to be completed in a period of nine months, will have the capacity of accommodation of 900 cars, he added. The new domestic lounge of fully equipped airport will become operational in September 2017 with a capacity of 350 passengers, he claimed.

Whereas the new international lounge will have the capacity of 1000 passengers, Mahtab added. Earlier, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation visited different sections of airport and inspected pace and quality of construction work.