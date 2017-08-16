Mehndi remembered

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Trans Action (Provincial Alliance of transgender and Intersex Community) organized candle light Vigil in front of Peshawar Press Club this evening to remember 17-year old transgender Mehndi who was shot dead on Monday in Khweshgi area of Nowshera district.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, to mourn over the brutal killing of Adnan Alias Sufaid, members from Trans Action Alliance transgender community, civil society organizations and activists gathered around the Peshawar Press Club and held a candlelight vigil to mark the day against the killing. Sufaid alias Adnan was fatally shot dead after severe torture on Sunday night and his dead body was retrieved from district Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera.

Officials are investigating the case and arrested two persons on the complaint lodged by the father of the deceased transgender, to the Nowshera Kalan police. Farzana Jan President of Trans Action alliance said the impact of violence against transgender goes beyond the immediate effects of physical attacks. They face discrimination and criminalization in a variety of settings such as laws, healthcare, education and housing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.