Mehfil-e-Naat for ladies at RAC

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in connection with the holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarik, organized a Mehfil-e-Naat for ladies here on Saturday. Famous Naat khwans of the country paid homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him). The Mehfil-e-Milad was started with the recitation of verses from Holy Qura’an. Those who recited naats and mesmerized the atmosphere were Salma Bibi, Nazima Malik, Asma Shaukat, Zuhra Haidri, Laraib Tariq, Dr Nasreen, Sobia Saleem, Mishal, and Maria Kanwal. Later, Naheed Manzoor offered special prayers for the prosperity of the country and unity of Muslim Ummah. Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed thanked all participants.