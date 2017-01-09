Mehbooba’s brother joins PDP

Srinagar

Tassaduq Hussain Sayeed, the son of two-time Jammu Kashmir chief minister and former Union Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and brother of the incumbent chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is better known for his cinematography of Bollywood movies ‘Omkara’ and ‘Kaminey’, finally ‘signed up’ for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his father’s first death anniversary.

“I remained away from politics all my life but today I officially join PDP to walk with you and to take your aspirations along.—RK