Mehbooba stresses dialogue with all Kashmir stakeholders

Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Government Tuesday said that it will facilitate and help initiate a sustained and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders irrespective of their ideological views and predilections.

“The coalition government will facilitate and help initiate a sustained and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders irrespective of their ideological views and predilections. The commitment was made with an aim of building a broad based consensus on the resolution of all outstanding issues of J&K,” Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a written reply to a question from Congress member Usman Majid in Legislative Assembly.

The chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the coalition government will continue with its efforts of taking confidence building measures. In his question, Majid had asked whether it was a fact that in Agenda of Alliance it had promised to initiate dialogue process with separatists and Pakistan, if so what is the present status of the commitment.—KR