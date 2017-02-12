Mega projects underway for better life standard of GB people

Astore

Provincial Minister for Information of Gilgit-Baltistan Iqbal Hassan Sunday said that mega projects initiated by federal government of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would bring revolutionary changes in life standard of people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). This, he said while talking to media persons here.

Lauding Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for including GB in his priority of initiating mega projects that could improve the life standard of the people of area, he said the federal government had taken key steps by keeping the wishes of the people Gilgit-Baltistan supreme. These were long standing demands of area which were fulfilled by the PML (N) government.

The developments projects certainly bring a change in the lives of the people besides generating new avenues of development in the area, he added. He said mega projects like Diamer Bhasha Dam located on Indus River, about 315 km upstream of Tarbela Dam, 180 km downstream of the GB capital city, Gilgit and 40 km downstream of Chilas city.

The proposed RCC dam would have a maximum height of 272 meter, and impound a reservoir of about 8.1 million acre feet (MAF), with live storage of 6.4 MAF. Annual discharge of Indus River at the site is 1977 cusecs.

The dam will impound 15% of the annual river flow. The project would cover an area of 110 km2 and the reservoir would extend 100 km upstream of the dam site upto Raikot Bridge on Karakoram Highway (KKH), he said.

He said Bunji Dam was proposed large hydro-power project on Indus River in Gilgit Baltistan, would certainly create new job oppertunities besides productive in term of irrigations and other purposes like generation of much needed electricity demand.

He said the other projects like Gilgit Express Way and road linking Gilgit-Skardu would largely benefits the people of area. Iqbal Hassan, said that PML (N) came to power with majority of votes and its believd in service delivery to the people rather hallow slogans.

He said now it was assured that PML (N) was the party, whose leaders believed in taking practical steps only to service the masses rather indulging them in juggleries of words and fake promises.—APP