Meg steals Chamari’s thunder as Australia beat Sri Lanka by 8 wkts

Lanning completes victory, and reaches her 150, with a majestic straight six off Polgampala. That was a great innings in anyone’s money – 135 balls, 19 fours, one six – and has set up an easy win for Australia despite a truly astonishing 178 not out from Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu.

Australia’s innings was off to a poor start after they lost, Beth Mooney in the second over. Beth went for the flashy drive and perished for a duck off Sripali Weerakkody. Nicole and Meg then took control of the match and milked Sri Lanka for plenty. Nicole was lucky to be dropped on 4 by the wicketkeeper off Sripali.

After being dropped Nicole batted with caution, while Meg launched an attack on the bowlers. Meg brought up her half-century in just 51 balls. This was a captain’s knock by her. She took the attack on the bowling, negating any confidence Sri Lanka gained after picking Beth’s wicket. The pair also brought up their 100-run stand in 104 balls.

Meanwhile, Nicole too knocked her second ODI fifty in as many matches taking just 60-balls. She soon fell for 60 to Shashikala Siriwardene trying to carve the ball on the off-side handed Nipuni Hansika a simple catch at point.

Meg did not seem deterred, rather she moved on to secure her 11 ODI hundred off 102 balls. Ellyse continued her good run and partnered Meg quite ably. Meg posted her hundred and became more ferocious, pouncing on every boundary opportunity.

Meg tore into Udeshika Prabodhani, belting her for 4 fours in her 8th over. A total of 19 runs came in that over; 2 no-balls included. The pair reached their 100-run stand in mere 94 balls. Quite fitting it was Meg, who smacked Chamari Polgampola for a six to get to her 150 and help Australia win by 8 wickets.

Meg remained not out on 152 while Ellyse was unbeaten on 39.

Earlier, Sri Lanka self-destructed with 10 batters managing 60 runs. Chamara was the lone warrior for her side, playing all 50 overs for her side.

Only Shakhikala Siriwardene contributed with the bat making 24 off 36. For Australia it was Ellyse Perry, Kristen Beams and Nicole Bolton that nabbed two-wickets each, while Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner and Elyse Villani picked one each.—AFP