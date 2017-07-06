Meezan Funds announce interim cash dividend

Karachi

Al Meezan Investment Management Limited (Al Meezan) announced Interim cash dividend of Rs. 632.78 crores for unit holders of Meezan family of funds for the year ended June 30, 2017.

Al Meezan, the Largest Manager for Shariah Compliant Funds in Pakistan, recorded a phenomenal growth of about 51.4% in Total Assets under Management, rising to Rs. 117.8 Billion (June 30, 2017) from Rs. 77.8 billion in June 2016. With Highest Management Quality Rating of AM1, Al Meezan is presently managing thirteen Funds and several investment plans.

Mr. Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO of Al Meezan thanked the investors for reposing their trust and confidence in the fund management capabilities of Al Meezan team. He further added “We will Insha’Allah continue to work diligently to meet the demands of our investors and work towards our vision of making Shariah compliant investing the first choice of investors.”

Al Meezan has been managing investments since 1995 and has one of the longest track records of managing mutual funds in the private sector in Pakistan.

It has 16 branches in 10 major cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Swat. Al Meezan offers a complete range of Shariah Compliant investment solutions to meet the diverse investment needs of its investors which exceed 60,000 investors nationwide. PR