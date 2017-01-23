Meezan Bank wins Global award

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank, has been recognized as the global winner of ‘Best Islamic Bank for Treasury Management’ for 2016 by Islamic Finance News of REDmoney Group, Malaysia.

In addition to this global award, Meezan Bank has also emerged as a global runner-up for the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ proving to be a major player in the Islamic finance industry; particularly in the developing economic structures in the South Asian region. Furthermore, Meezan Bank has deservingly been named as the ‘Best Islamic Bank in Pakistan’, an award which has been conferred upon the Bank for the 10th time owing to its contributions to the Islamic finance industry.

The Bank has also been awarded ‘Pakistan Deal of the Year’ award for jointly arranging and structuring PKR25 billion Syndicated Long-term Islamic Finance Facility to Power Holding Private Limited. The Islamic Finance News (IFN) Awards honours the best in the Islamic financial industry across the world and are among the most prestigious and recognized awards in the global Islamic financial markets. IFN conducts ‘Best Banks Poll’ every year to determine the Best Islamic Finance Institutions from around the world.