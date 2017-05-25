Meezan Bank to support Sindh’s technical education reforms

Meezan Bank has recently announced the successful completion of its community development CSR initiative launched in 2016 in partnership with Deutsche Company for International Cooperation – GIZ as a part of TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Reform support for Pakistan.
Meezan Bank entered into a partnership with GIZ and Vocational Training Institute for Women (VTIW) in Karachi, to facilitate, sponsor and design a one-year program to support the TVET project launched for the first time in Sindh.
The program focused exclusively on equipping young girls from the under-privileged section of the society with skills that will enable them to get employment in the corporate world.
Through this initiative, Meezan Bank short listed eight female candidates and sponsored a one-year training program comprising of 6-month classroom training at the partner institute and 6-months on-job training comprising of rigorous branch banking training as well as placement at various Head Office departments of the Bank.
The TEVT Programme is one of the few community-giving initiatives launched in the country to tap the under-served section of the society with such specific agenda.
Meezan Bank’s support for this program serves as a valuable contribution for the community as well as for the economic development of the country.

