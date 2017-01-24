Meeting to review arrangements for mega sports events

Lahore

The chairmen of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) sports committees and members of sub-committees will review the arrangements of upcoming mega events and talent hunt programme at a high-profile meeting here Wednesday at National Hockey Stadium.

Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada will chair the meeting which will also be attended by Vice-Chairman of SBP Steering Committee Hanif Abbasi, MNA Shaza Fatima, Secretary Sports Nayyar Iqbal, Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, former hockey Olympian Akhtar Rasool, former test cricketer Intikhab Alam, Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh and divisional Sports Officers.

DG, SBP will give a detailed briefing about the upcoming mega sports events and talent hunt programme.—APP