Meeting reviews treatment of injured persons

Staff Reporter

A meeting was held here to review treatment of injured persons of Bahawalpur Tragedy at Jinnah Burn centre on Thursday. At present, 18 patients are under treatment at Jinnah Burn Centre, out of which, 11 were brought to the hospital in a very serious condition. Skin plantation operations of three patients have been completed while an 8 year old patient Yousaf has been sent to Bahawalpur after recovery.

A team comprising clinical psychologists of Jinnah Burn Centre and Social Welfare Department is engaged in mental and psychological support of the patients and their attendants. Hospital administration, Patients Welfare Organization and other social institutions are caring for their welfare with the cooperation of district administration of Lahore.

Arrangements are being made for dispatch of Skin Allografts from America to Jinnah Burn Centre donated for serious burn patients. Experts of Jinnah Burn Centre will play their key role in using successfully Skin Allografts and have evolved a strategy for their guidance with the cooperation of doctors of Multan Burn Centre and Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur in this regard. Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Rashid Zia, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sohail Saqlain and Executive Director Jinnah Burn Centre Prof. Muazzam Nazir Tarrar attended the meeting.